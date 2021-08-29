Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $9.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 59.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $1,740,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

