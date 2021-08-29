Rewardiqa (REW) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $64,899.31 and approximately $89.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00144290 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Rewardiqa

REW is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

