Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $572.58 Million

Analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to report sales of $572.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $576.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $569.24 million. Rexnord reported sales of $493.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.87. 670,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

In other news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,835 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

