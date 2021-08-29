Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Down 58.0% in August

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the July 29th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Rezolute stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,383. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RZLT. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. purchased 34,482,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rezolute by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.