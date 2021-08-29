Rhumbline Advisers Has $240.19 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,638,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,644 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of International Business Machines worth $240,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

IBM traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.41. 2,459,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.86. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

