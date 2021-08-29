Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,654 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,654 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $224,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BLK stock traded up $19.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $954.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $955.13. The company has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $891.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

