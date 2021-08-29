RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RISE Education Cayman.

A number of analysts recently commented on REDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REDU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

REDU opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. RISE Education Cayman has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $48.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.25.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

