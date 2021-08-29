River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 11,668 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after purchasing an additional 180,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $20,055,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $227.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

