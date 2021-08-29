River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,112 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $201.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.23. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,679 shares of company stock worth $3,379,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

