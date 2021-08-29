River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $22.79 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.5% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $278.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

