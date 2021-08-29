River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.70. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

