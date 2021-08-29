River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

