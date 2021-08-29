River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 17,248 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 254,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,248 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.