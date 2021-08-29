River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 22,637 Shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,637 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in QIWI were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIWI by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in QIWI in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in QIWI by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in QIWI in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in QIWI by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $579.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11. QIWI plc has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

