Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the quarter. Popular makes up approximately 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,671 shares of company stock worth $2,640,584. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Popular stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.32. 424,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,302. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

