Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the quarter. Popular accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Popular by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Popular by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Popular by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Popular by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Popular stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.32. 424,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,302. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.42. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In other news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,671 shares of company stock worth $2,640,584. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

