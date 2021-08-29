Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 32,240,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on T. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

