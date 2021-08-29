Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 168,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $80.70. 24,935,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,792,820. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

