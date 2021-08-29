Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $461,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $98.64. 10,281,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,582,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.56. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

