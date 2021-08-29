Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Invests $300,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

VONG stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. 166,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.69. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $74.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

