Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Cut by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $478.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

