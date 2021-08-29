Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Rosetta Genomics stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Rosetta Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04.

Rosetta Genomics Company Profile

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests.

