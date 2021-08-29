Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $210.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.53.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.84. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 520.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the software company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the software company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.