Royal Bank of Canada Buys 788 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 110.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000.

FXF stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $103.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.78.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

