Royal Bank of Canada Has $131,000 Stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $280.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.73. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. Research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

