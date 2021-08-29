Royal Bank of Canada Has $152,000 Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 359.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wipro were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIT. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wipro by 19.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

NYSE WIT opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $9.16.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.