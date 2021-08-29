Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 140,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TTP opened at $23.42 on Friday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

