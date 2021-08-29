Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €29.50 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Uniper in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.83 ($36.26).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €33.83 ($39.80) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.29. Uniper has a 1-year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 1-year high of €33.97 ($39.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

