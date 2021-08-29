Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 96.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744,964 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 157,822 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 345,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

