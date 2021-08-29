Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$147.00 Price Target at Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$139.94.

RY stock opened at C$132.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$127.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.75 and a 52 week high of C$134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total value of C$673,593.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total value of C$69,347.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$413,825.22. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

