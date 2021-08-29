Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 154.4% from the July 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000.

NYSE RGT traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $15.91. 4,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,867. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

