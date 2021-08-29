Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $36.26 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 24.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,387 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $36,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $294.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.70. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

