Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $42.45 Million Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,422 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $42,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SMART Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SMART Global by 9.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGH shares. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock worth $153,021,840. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.84 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

