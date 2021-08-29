Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,703,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 239,509 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.58% of Golden Ocean Group worth $40,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGL opened at $12.02 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

