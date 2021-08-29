Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 197,710 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 522,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $35,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 8.6% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $1,065,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $679,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $247,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

SNAP opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The company has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $939,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,474,122 shares of company stock worth $455,371,327 over the last three months.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

