Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.34. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, analysts expect that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

