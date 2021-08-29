SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIL. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after buying an additional 448,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,799,000 after buying an additional 109,251 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 439,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jeneq Management LP increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 355,011 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,275. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $48.65 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.66 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

