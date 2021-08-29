salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of salesforce.com worth $114,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,992,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,379. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

