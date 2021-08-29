salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective raised by Wolfe Research from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in salesforce.com by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.5% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.