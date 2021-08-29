salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a C$290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.92.

NYSE CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.15. The stock has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

