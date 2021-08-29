salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $315.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.

CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

