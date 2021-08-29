salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $321.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Societe Generale from $290.00 to $321.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Societe Generale’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.53 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 878,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $214,707,000 after purchasing an additional 585,007 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 376,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $91,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.