Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,580 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 18th. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,487.50 ($45.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,520.17. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,426 ($31.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £81.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders have bought 237 shares of company stock valued at $852,670 in the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

