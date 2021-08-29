Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives $33.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.73. 49,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,527. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

