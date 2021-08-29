Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $37,000 in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,944. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

