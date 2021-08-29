Sargent Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $464.58. The stock had a trading volume of 839,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,798. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

