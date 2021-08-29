Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

BAC traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $42.49. 46,468,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,875,932. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.