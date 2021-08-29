Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $224.99. 585,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

