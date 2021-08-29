Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Crown in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.28. The company had a trading volume of 842,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.92 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

