Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 66,282 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,720 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 66,282 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $20,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.77. The company had a trading volume of 845,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,901. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $148.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.60.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

